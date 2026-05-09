Boeing investigates worker death as Union demands accountability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing says it is continuing to investigate a workplace accident that resulted in the death of an employee last month, following renewed calls from a labor union for full accountability over the incident.

The worker, 53-year-old aircraft mechanic Daniel Lussier, who was employed at Boeing and a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), died in April after an accident at the company’s Wichita facility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Boeing stated that it is actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident and emphasized that worker safety remains a top priority. The company also said it has been conducting “safety stand-downs” aimed at reassessing procedures and improving workplace conditions across its operations.

The IAM union has urged a comprehensive investigation, citing an autopsy report indicating that a workplace accident contributed to Lussier’s death. The union is calling for stronger accountability measures and clearer safety enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The case adds to ongoing scrutiny of Boeing’s industrial safety practices, as the aerospace giant continues to face operational and regulatory challenges across its manufacturing sites.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

News.Az