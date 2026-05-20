China confirms Boeing deal and trade talks after Trump’s Beijing visit

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China has confirmed plans to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and continue trade negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Beijing. The announcement was made on Wednesday by China’s Commerce Ministry, which outlined several agreements discussed during the summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The aircraft purchase would effectively end a near decade-long freeze on Boeing sales to China and marks one of the most significant commercial outcomes of the high-level talks held last week in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

China also said both sides are negotiating an extension of the current trade truce, which is due to expire in November. Officials added that discussions are underway on a framework aimed at reciprocal tariff reductions covering around $30 billion worth of goods.

According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, Beijing and Washington will also work to expand bilateral trade in agricultural products and maintain stability in global rare earth supply chains, although specific measures were not disclosed.

The statement largely confirmed expectations previously outlined by officials from the Trump administration following the two-day summit in the Chinese capital, which focused heavily on trade, economic cooperation and global supply chains.

News.Az