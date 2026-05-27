Canada to buy Swedish early warning planes rather than US model

Canada to buy Swedish early warning planes rather than US model

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Canada, which says it wants to reduce reliance on U.S. defense ​firms, on Wednesday announced plans to buy ‌a fleet of early warning planes from Sweden's Saab rather than a competing option from Boeing.

Prime ​Minister Mark Carney told reporters that ​Canada would opt for Saab's GlobalEye, which ⁠is based on Bombardier's Global 6500 jet. ​Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail plane - which has suffered ​from delays and cost overruns - had also been in contention, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"(This move) builds Canadian strategic autonomy, creates Canadian jobs, ​and reinforces Canada's position as a ​global leader. And it is the product of choice ‌for ⁠many of Canada's partners, including France, Sweden, and the UAE," Carney said.

Saab is also in the running to sell Canada some of ​its Gripen ​fighters.

Canada has ⁠a deal to buy 88 F-35 jets from Lockheed-Martin but last ​year, after the United States slapped ​tariffs ⁠on key Canadian imports, Carney asked the military to probe whether it could cut back the ⁠order ​and buy some planes from ​another manufacturer. The government has yet to announce a ​decision.

News.Az