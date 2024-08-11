Bulgaria’s Azerbaijani gas import volume revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria imported 44.6 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in May 2024, remaining nearly unchanged from the same period last year, says Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, News.az reports.The total value of these gas imports decreased by almost 9 percent, from 27.1 million euros to 24.7 million euros.In 2023, Bulgaria imported over 920 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, amounting to 311.5 million euros. From January to May 2024, Bulgaria received 218.4 million cubic meters of gas worth 117.7 million euros, compared to 220.3 million cubic meters valued at 145.5 million euros during the same period last year.Bulgaria began importing gas from Azerbaijan via the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) on October 1, 2022. The contract volume for gas supplies through this interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year, with a total capacity of 3 billion cubic meters, expandable to 5 billion cubic meters per year.Azerbaijan supplies gas to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

