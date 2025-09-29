Yandex metrika counter

Canada holds 14th Toronto Garlic Festival

Photo: Xinhua

The 4th Toronto Garlic Festival held in CanadaNews.az reports citing Xinhua.

A boy (L) participates in a garlic bulb cracking contest during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman shows bundles of garlic during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People shop for garlic during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People shop for garlic during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People participate in a garlic bulb cracking contest during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at garlic ornaments during the 14th Toronto Garlic Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2025. The annual festival was held here on Sunday to celebrate garlic's diverse culinary and cultural uses, with many visitors in attendance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


