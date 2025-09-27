England overpower Canada to win Women's World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

England produced a dominant performance to defeat Canada at Twickenham and win the Women's Rugby World Cup for a third time, News.az reports citing BBC.

In front of a record women's rugby crowd of 81,885, the Red Roses, who had lost the previous two finals to New Zealand, laid that ghost to rest with an assured display built on their power up front and ferocious defence.

The defeat by the Black Ferns in the previous World Cup final three years ago remains England's last loss as they extended their record winning run to 33 games.

Having conceded an early score to Asia Hogan-Rochester, the hosts and tournament favourites responded through a sensational solo score by Ellie Kildunne.

Hooker Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews then crossed as John Mitchell's side took control of the final, with Sophie de Goede converting a penalty to keep Canada within two scores.

Abbie Ward grabbed the first try of the second half before Hogan-Rochester bagged her second score.

However, Matthews' second try from close range after brave defence sealed the game for the Red Roses.

Canada, who came into the final 95% of the way towards their million-dollar fundraising goal entitled 'Mission: Win Rugby World Cup' - which was set up to help them compete with the world's best-funded teams - comfortably defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals and arguably had played the best rugby in the tournament.

However, on the biggest stage when it mattered most, Mitchell's team outperformed the world's number two ranked side to become world champions for the first time since 2014 - when they also defeated Canada.

The result caps a memorable year for women's sport in England after football's Lionesses retained their European title at Euro 2025 in July.

Kildunne's star quality backed up by effective rugby

In their semi-final Canada demolished New Zealand in the first half and another impressive start by head coach Kevin Rouet's side was rewarded when Hogan-Rochester went over in the corner after some slick handling. However, Kildunne made sure the mood was instantly lifted as she glided past defender after defender to add another wonder try to her collection. England's star player and out-going World Rugby Player of the Year delivered a momentum shift that Mitchell's side refused to let go of. Mitchell made clear this week that effective rugby is all that matters when going for a World Cup. Cokayne scoring off a driving maul was the opposite in terms of star quality to the first try, but was just as important. With the home crowd willing England on, Matthews crossed after more scrum dominance as simple and effective rugby continued to bring success. Equally effective in the opening half was the hosts' defence, which was typified by captain Zoe Aldcroft stealing the ball back on her own tryline. A final first-half eruption from the crowd greeted a turnover from mighty prop Hannah Botterman. England were excellent, efficient and managed the emotion of a massive occasion. England finally peak when it matters Ward - one of the seven surviving starters from the crushing final defeat three years ago - powered over for a vital early second-half score. The Red Roses had their previous record 30-game winning run come to an end when it mattered most in the last World Cup final. And if England needed any reminding that pre-tournament dominance does not guarantee a World Cup victory, Hogan-Rochester's second sharp finish would surely have reminded them. But Mitchell - a former men's New Zealand head coach - was appointed two years ago to bring a winning mentality to finals rugby. His side were not at their best at times during the tournament but peaked on the big day, delivering what had been missing. Matthews' World Cup-sealing try came after aggressive defence to deny Canada a way back into the game, illustrating just that winning mindset. Captain Zoe Aldcroft this week recalled hugging centre Tatyana Heard and crying at full-time in the last World Cup final. After the final whistle three years on, Aldcroft was holding aloft the World Cup in triumph. Line-ups England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Harrison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Talling, Ward, Aldcroft (capt), Kabeya, Matthews. Replacements: Atkin-Davies, Clifford, Bern, Galligan, Feaunati, L Packer, Aitchison, Rowland. Canada: Schell; Corrigan, Symonds, Tessier (capt), Hogan-Rochester; Perry, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, De Goede, O'Donnell, Crossley, Paquin, Forteza. Replacements: Boag, Kassil, Demerchant, Beukeboom, Royer, Senft, Apps, Seumenutafa.

