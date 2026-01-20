Canadian tourist found dead surrounded by dingoes on Australian beach

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered around 6:30 AM local time on Monday (20:30 GMT on Sunday) on K'Gari, an island off the eastern coast of Australia. Queensland police reported the discovery in a statement, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Two men driving along the beach noticed a group of approximately ten dingoes gathered around an object. Upon closer inspection, they realized it was the body of the woman, according to police inspector Paul Algie, who spoke with local media.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. However, it is still unclear whether the woman’s death was caused by drowning or if she was attacked by the wild animals, Inspector Algie added.