Khamenei's wife is alive, IRGC outlet says, denying official reports
Photo: Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh
Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is alive and earlier reports claiming she had been killed were incorrect, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News informed Thursday.
The report came after questions were raised earlier in the day when the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, did not mention his mother’s death in his first statement, News.az reports.
In the days following Khamenei’s killing, several state media outlets had reported that his wife had also been killed.
By Faig Mahmudov