Khamenei's wife is alive, IRGC outlet says, denying official reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is alive and earlier reports claiming she had been killed were incorrect, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News informed Thursday.

The report came after questions were raised earlier in the day when the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, did not mention his mother’s death in his first statement, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Mojtaba Khamenei's first Message: "Revenge!"

Report exposes Khamenei’s son using Israeli-backed loan to buy London mansions

Iran’s new leader ‘in coma, lost leg’ after Trump strike kills father: Report

Strait of Hormuz will continue to be closed, Mojtaba Khamenei says

In the days following Khamenei’s killing, several state media outlets had reported that his wife had also been killed.

News.Az