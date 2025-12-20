Car catches fire after collision with train in Japan's Kyoto - VIDEO

The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m., when a passerby contacted emergency services following a collision between the vehicle and a limited express train on the Kintetsu Kyoto Line, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.
The crash took place at a railroad crossing between Komada and Shin-Hosono stations.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire that broke out inside the vehicle after the impact. Video recorded by commuters at Shin-Hosono Station shortly after the collision showed flames and thick smoke rising from the car and spreading across the railway tracks.
今朝11時ごろ、新祝園駅で車と電車の接触事故。手前の踏切から引きずられたかホームの横で車が燃えてて、近鉄京都線運転見合わせ中。復旧までかなり時間がかかりそう。頼むから車は爆発せんといて🙏 pic.twitter.com/WL6f7qxMTF— kenshin0830 (@kenshin0830) December 20, 2025
Additional footage released by NHK revealed that both the vehicle and the front section of the train were heavily charred.
Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident and working to determine whether anyone was injured. Further details remain under investigation.