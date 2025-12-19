Army helicopter crash: Safety concerns ignored in DC skies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Years before a deadly midair collision killed 67 people, the U.S. Army’s aging helicopters and inexperienced pilots had already raised alarms among local aviators.

Operating over Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s most complex airspaces, Army crews from Fort Belvoir flew without full awareness of the risks. Safety concerns prompted a summit among military and law enforcement pilots nearly four years ago, yet systemic issues persisted, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

On Jan. 29, these risks culminated in disaster when a Black Hawk collided with a commercial jet, marking the deadliest Army accident on U.S. soil. Investigations now focus on longstanding operational failures that put both military and civilian lives at risk.

News.Az