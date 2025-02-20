Caribbean leader tells EU chief: Apologise and pay reparations for slavery

Mitchell addressed von der Leyen late on Wednesday at the 48th heads of government meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados, which the European leader attended for the first time.

"I don't mean to be impolite," Mitchell said, looking at von der Leyen. "But I will say it to you: the issue of reparations... is an issue we will take up with you."

Mitchell added: "We owe it to ourselves and future generations of humanity to ensure (slavery) is accepted as a crime against humanity, and that appropriate apology and compensation is paid, and that the international community accepts this should never happen again."

Von der Leyen replied to Mitchell without referring to reparations, saying "slavery is a crime against humanity... and the dignity and universal rights of every single human being is untouchable and must be defended by all means".