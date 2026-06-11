Shakira and Burna Boy open 2026 World Cup in Mexico - VIDEOS

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The biggest sporting event on the planet has officially arrived. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off with a vibrant, star-studded opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, setting the stage for a historic tournament co-hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The highly anticipated celebration featured blockbuster performances from global icons Shakira and Burna Boy, electrifying the crowd just 90 minutes before the tournament's inaugural match. Despite starting 10 minutes behind schedule, the ceremony quickly captivated the audience by honoring global unity and football's unique cultural impact, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

SHAKIRA AND BURNA BOY PERFORMING THE OFFICIAL FIFA WORLD CUP SONG, “DAI DAI” AT THE OPENING CEREMONY IN MEXICO 🇲🇽 AT THE ICONIC ESTADIO AZTECA 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/XqWg8h6bFL — jules (@JulesMickerland) June 11, 2026

The moment Burna Boy tried to Dance on Shakira and got rejected Live on stage twice 😭 pic.twitter.com/USIWizwWLe — PHOENIX 30BG (@30bgphoenixx) June 11, 2026

"We are a nation of diverse heritage and pride. Football has that same core – it unites nations," the stadium announcer proclaimed as the festivities got underway, perfectly capturing the spirit of the first-ever 48-team World Cup.

The gates to the legendary arena opened to waves of passionate fans earlier in the evening. More than 80,000 spectators packed into the stands of the 87,523-capacity stadium, creating a roaring atmosphere ahead of the opening match between host nation Mexico and South Africa.

News.Az