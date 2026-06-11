Fan dies due to heart attack ahead of Mexico vs South Africa match - VIDEO

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Shock and concern rippled through the outer corridors of the Estadio Azteca just hours before the opening match of the 2026 World Cup after a spectator suffered a severe medical emergency.

A man reportedly went into suspected cardiac arrest while navigating the stadium's entrance corridors as thousands of fans were pouring into the venue. The sudden medical crisis sparked immediate concern among nearby spectators and stadium staff, who quickly alerted emergency personnel, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

⚠️ Lamentable suceso en el #EstadioBanorte. Un ciudadano alemán de 81 años falleció por infarto. Paramédicos intentaron reanimarlo sin éxito.

El cuerpo y sus familiares esperan servicios forenses.

Nuestras condolencias 🕊️#DescansaEnPaz #EstadioAzteca #Mexico #Inauguracion… pic.twitter.com/utdhm9PwYe — Ala Crítica (@ala_critica) June 11, 2026

Paramedics assigned to the high-security World Cup detail rushed to the scene within minutes. Emergency medical technicians immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a frantic effort to stabilize the patient before he was transferred for further urgent medical care.

The incident cast a brief shadow over the pre-game festivities at the historic venue, which is hosting over 80,000 fans tonight for the tournament's inaugural match between host nation Mexico and South Africa.

News.Az