CENTCOM: U.S. blocks 33 vessels since Iran blockade began

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Thursday that US forces have instructed 33 vessels to either turn around or return to port as part of Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The number marks an increase from the 31 vessels reported earlier in the day and follows Sunday's interception of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA and boarding Thursday of M/T Majestic X in the Indian Ocean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The blockade was launched April 13, following weeks of disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage. A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is in place and more talks to end the conflict permanently are expected soon.

News.Az