How US naval blockade is stalling Iran peace talks - VIDEO

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High-ranking Iranian officials have accused the United States of stalling peace negotiations by maintaining a naval blockade of the country's ports.

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that while Tehran seeks dialogue and agreement, the continued "blockade and threats" remain the primary obstacles to genuine diplomatic progress, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Amidst these tensions, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed the capture of two foreign vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming they opened fire on a third ship for violating maritime regulations.

In Washington, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Donald Trump has not set a specific deadline for the extension of the ceasefire on Iran, noting that the decision to end the truce rests solely with the president. Simultaneously, Lebanon has officially condemned Israel for the targeted killing of journalist Amal Khalil and the wounding of her colleague Zeinab Faraj. Lebanese authorities reported that these attacks occurred despite a negotiated ceasefire, which they claim Israel has violated daily through lethal strikes and the demolition of homes.

News.Az