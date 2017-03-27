Central Bank increases auction budget by 50%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has increased amount of funds wanted to attract in deposit auction by 50%.

Report informs referring to the CBA that the bank intends to attract 300 mln AZN in deposit auction today.

However, the figure was 200 mln AZN at the auction on March 17.

Notably, at the last auction the demand exceeded supply by 37,5% (275 mln AZN), therefore Central Bank decided to revise deposit target.

News.Az

News.Az