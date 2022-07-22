Charles Michel: "We welcome the fact that 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain should now finally be released"

Charles Michel: "We welcome the fact that 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain should now finally be released"

Charles Michel: "We welcome the fact that 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain should now finally be released"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Global food security is a priority for the EU. I welcome the agreement to unblock the Black Sea for Ukrainian exports of grain," President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"This deal can benefit millions around the globe. Strict implementation of the deal is now of utmost importance to make this work. We commend the role of the UN and the longstanding efforts of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. We thank Turkiye for its involvement in this process. We will continue to support Ukraine and President Zelensky and welcome the fact that 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain should now finally be released," wrote Charles Michel.

News.Az