News
Charles Michel
Tag:
Charles Michel
Charles Michel calls for strengthened European economy at Global Baku Forum
13 Mar 2025-14:53
EU reiterates readiness to support all efforts for peaceful Caucasus
11 Nov 2024-17:11
President Aliyev and Charles Michel discuss prospects for developing Azerbaijan-EU ties
11 Nov 2024-16:25
World leaders arrive in Azerbaijan to join COP29
11 Nov 2024-09:40
European Council President Charles Michel to attend COP29 in Baku
07 Nov 2024-17:43
Charles Michel indicated that the November summit will shape the future of EU-Georgia relations
28 Oct 2024-05:55
Michel confident his European Parliament nomination will not weaken EU
07 Jan 2024-21:57
Western Azerbaijan Community calls on EU to cease policy of ethnic discrimination
13 Dec 2023-08:53
Reliance on fossil fuels must be phased out forthwith - EU Council President
01 Dec 2023-22:57
Charles Michel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
07 Oct 2023-19:08
