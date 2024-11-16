China and Romania celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

An academic forum marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Romania took place on Friday at the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, News.az

reports citing foreign media.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Romania and the Romanian Academy with support from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions, the event brought together around 100 scholars and officials.Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin highlighted the long-standing scientific and technological collaboration between the two countries.In recent years, with ever-deepening Belt and Road cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, scientific and research cooperation between China and Romania has become increasingly close with broad prospects, Han said, urging deeper partnerships in emerging technologies and basic research.Romanian Academy Vice President Marius Andruh called for expanded collaboration in addressing global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI), citing the complementary strengths of both countries.The forum featured six specialized lectures on themes including AI, climate change and Sino-Western cultural exchanges, with scholars outlining future directions for bilateral research cooperation.

News.Az