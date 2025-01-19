China conducts final test of new secret weapon
The new hypersonic glide vehicle was launched with a ‘Long March’ rocket, seen here carrying China’s Chang’e-5 lunar probe for its space programme © AFP via Getty Images
China has completed the final tests of a secret hypersonic air-to-air missile.The South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper wrote about this, citing testers, News.Az reports.
Scientists said the missiles had passed extreme heat tests to meet the People's Liberation Army Air Force's strict performance requirements.
"This is the first official confirmation of the existence of this mysterious weapon, which could pose an unprecedented threat to American military aircraft, including the B-21 stealth bomber, which is currently undergoing flight tests," the publication says.
At the end of September 2024, the United States announced the start of regular test flights of the sixth-generation B-21 Raider strategic stealth bombers.