China demands US commitments on nuclear weapons

China has called on the United States to commit to a no-first-use policy on nuclear weapons and to relinquish its "nuclear umbrella" protection for allies in Europe and Asia. This demand follows Beijing's suspension of arms control talks with Washington over the Taiwan issue last week.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier released two working papers related to the no-first-use policy and nuclear security assurances, News.Az reports citing foreign media These documents were initially submitted on July 12 to the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).The NPT, an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and technology and promoting nuclear disarmament, was opened for signature in 1968 and came into force two years later. The five nuclear-weapon states—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—are among the 191 member states of the treaty. This group is also known as the "P5," as they are permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.In its working paper, China advocated for a no-first-use of nuclear weapons initiative and urged the P5 to pledge not to be the first to use nuclear weapons "at any time and under any circumstances." The paper proposed that the P5 negotiate a treaty with an unlimited duration on mutual no-first-use of nuclear weapons or issue a political statement to this effect. Four draft elements were presented as a basis for deliberation.China emphasized that a nuclear war would bring "huge disasters" to humanity. However, one of the draft elements allows for a state party to withdraw from the proposed treaty if "extraordinary events" jeopardize its supreme interests.

