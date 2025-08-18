China launches new group of low Earth orbit satellites

On Sunday, China launched its ninth group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

The satellite group -- the ninth of its kind -- will form an internet constellation. It was launched at 10:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The satellites entered their preset orbits successfully.

The launch marked the 590th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

News.Az