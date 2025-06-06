China launches another batch of Internet constellation satellites

China launches another batch of Internet constellation satellites

+ ↺ − 16 px

China successfully launched a new batch of low Earth orbit satellites early Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

The satellite group, the fourth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 4:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marked the 580th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

News.Az