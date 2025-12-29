China-led talks yield three-point Cambodia-Thailand consensus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of China, Cambodia, and Thailand reached a three-point consensus during a trilateral meeting held Monday in Yuxi City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Following the signing of a joint statement agreeing to a ceasefire, Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers are leading delegations to meet in Yunnan from Dec. 28 to 29 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the foreign affairs and military authorities of Cambodia and Thailand have held in-depth exchanges on this matter, and both sides are committed to de-escalating the situation and are willing to improve bilateral relations on the basis of the ceasefire.

Wang added that the discussions among the three parties have been constructive and productive, leading to important consensuses as following:

First, all parties should look ahead and move forward together. The ceasefire agreement has not been easily achieved; it must not be abandoned halfway, let alone lead to the resumption of hostilities.

Second, progress should be steady and incremental, avoiding stagnation. Implementing the ceasefire arrangements requires sustained communication and consultation, and the restoration of bilateral relations must also be gradually advanced.

Third, rebuilding mutual trust is paramount. The conflict has caused a loss of trust, but Cambodia and Thailand are eternal neighbors. It is hoped that this meeting in Yunnan will help overcome the estrangement between the two sides, and this serves the interests of the Cambodian and Thai people and reflects the shared aspirations of all relevant parties.

After the trilateral meeting, a press communique was issued, which made it clear from five aspects that Cambodia and Thailand will further enhance communication, deepen understanding, and gradually consolidate the ceasefire situation, restore mutual exchanges, rebuild political mutual trust, achieve a turnaround in relations, and maintain regional peace.

