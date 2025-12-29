Cambodia proposes urgent border meeting with Thailand in Jan. 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia has sent a diplomatic note to Thailand, proposing to hold the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary for the first week of January 2026 in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, according to a Monday press release from the State Secretariat of Border Affairs, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The proposed meeting aims to discuss how to resume joint survey and demarcation work along the shared border to achieve lasting border peace.

As of now, Thailand has not yet commented on this matter.

News.Az