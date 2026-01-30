China's Chery to set up first European headquarters in Britain

Chinese company Chery Commercial Vehicle (CCV) will establish its first European headquarters in the British city of Liverpool, local authorities have announced.

According to officials, the move is expected to bolster the city region’s advanced manufacturing base and support the growth of the electric and new-energy vehicle sector, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A statement from Liverpool City Council said the new headquarters will act as the central hub for CCV’s European operations, encompassing research, engineering, innovation, and commercial development.

The project is anticipated to generate high-value jobs in engineering, software development, research and development, and operational roles.

It is also expected to deepen collaboration with local research institutions and innovation centers, while creating new opportunities for local suppliers within the manufacturing supply chain.

