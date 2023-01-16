Collapse of Ukraine's energy infrastructure could happen at any second, Kyiv mayor says

The collapse of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “could happen any second,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday, News.az reports.

“We don't talk about a collapse, but it can happen any second, because any second Russian rockets can destroy our critical infrastructure in our hometown in Kyiv and not just in Kyiv, in other cities,” he told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We have a deficit of energy around 30% right now in Kyiv," Klitschko added.

Klitschko’s warning comes amid a winter that has seen millions of Ukrainians without access to electricity, water, and central heating as a result of relentless Russian strikes on critical energy infrastructure.

“Now in Ukraine it's pretty cold – negative 10, negative 20, sometimes in winter negative 30 degrees. And in these weather conditions, to live without electricity, to live without heating is almost impossible, and that's why the situation is critical, we're fighting to survive,” Klitschko said.

