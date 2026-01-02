Colorado hiker killed in suspected mountain lion attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A hiker has died in Colorado following a rare suspected mountain lion attack, marking the state’s first fatal incident involving the animal in more than 25 years, authorities said on Thursday.

The woman was discovered unresponsive by fellow hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail, northeast of Estes Park, around midday. Witnesses reported seeing a mountain lion near her body and managed to scare it away by throwing rocks, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A doctor who was among the hikers attempted to assist the woman but found no pulse, CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told reporters.

Wildlife officers later shot and killed two mountain lions in the area. Officials said it remains unclear whether one or more animals were involved in the suspected attack. Pathologists are conducting examinations on the animals to look for signs of disease and to test for human DNA.

“There were indicators consistent with a mountain lion attack,” Van Hoose said during a press briefing.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely uncommon in Colorado. Since 1990, CPW has recorded 28 encounters, with the previous fatal attack occurring in 1999.

Under CPW policy, any mountain lion believed to be involved in an attack on a human is euthanized to prevent repeat incidents. If testing does not confirm involvement, authorities will continue searching the area.

Colorado’s mountain lion population is estimated at between 3,800 and 4,400 adults, rebounding significantly after conservation efforts reversed sharp declines caused by bounty hunting in the mid-20th century.

Officials noted that mountain lions are common in the Front Range region and tend to move to lower elevations during winter in search of prey, increasing the likelihood of encounters with people.

The Larimer County Coroner is expected to release the victim’s identity and official cause of death in due course.

News.Az