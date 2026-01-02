Colorado woman killed in rare mountain lion attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman has died in a suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado, marking the state’s first fatal encounter since 1999, officials said Thursday.

Hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County reported seeing a mountain lion near a person lying on the ground around 12:15 p.m. They scared the animal away by throwing rocks and tried to help the woman, but one witness, a physician, “did not find a pulse,” said Kara Van Hoose of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner. Authorities are investigating the incident as a suspected mountain lion attack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County deputies, Estes Park police, and volunteer firefighters launched an extensive search. Two mountain lions were located nearby and euthanized, as state policy requires animals involved in attacks on humans to be put down. Necropsies and human DNA tests will determine if the animals were involved in the attack.

Mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado are rare, with only 28 reported since 1990. The last fatal attack occurred 27 years ago, in 1999.

Officials noted that the area is remote and heavily wooded, with frequent wildlife activity including bears and moose. Hikers are advised to make noise, appear larger, and back away if they encounter mountain lions.

