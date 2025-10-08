Croatia keen to expand trade, energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia attaches special importance to expanding trade and energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova in Baku, Jandroković affirmed Croatia's support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Holding business and investment forums in Baku and Zagreb over the past two years indicates the strengthening of cooperation,” he said.

“Of course, we want to pay particular attention to further enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation. Today's meeting confirms the readiness of the Croatian Parliament to take further steps in this direction. I am confident that early next year, we will be honored to discuss and undertake necessary steps to further develop the strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan," Jandroković added.

News.Az