Cuba will defend its independence to the very end, President Díaz-Canel says

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Cuba, after 66 years of confrontation with the United States, is ready to defend its sovereignty to the very end, responding to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one has the right to dictate our actions. Cuba is not the aggressor; it is the United States that has waged an unprovoked attack for over six decades. We are not threatening anyone - we are simply ready to defend ourselves if necessary," Diaz-Canel emphasized on his X social media platform.

He further noted that the United States has no moral standing to criticize Cuba, as it often reduces human lives and international relations to mere commodities. "Those fiercely condemning our country are merely outraged by our people's sovereign choice of political path. The blame for our current economic hardships lies squarely with the oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States over the past sixty years, which they now threaten to intensify," Diaz-Canel stated.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that Cuba would no longer receive oil and financial support from Venezuela, accusing Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. He declared that Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba would be cut off.

