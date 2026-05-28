UN declares emergency over untreatable Ebola strain in Congo

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The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) is rushing to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a rapidly expanding Ebola outbreak outpaces the international response. This latest wave has officially been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, marking it as the third-largest Ebola outbreak in recorded history.

Health authorities face a critical hurdle: the crisis is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or medical treatment. Containing the spread relies entirely on rapidly tracing and isolating infected individuals, but international aid groups admit they are already weeks, if not months, behind the curve, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced he will fly directly to Ituri province in northeastern Congo, the current epicenter where the virus has been circulating undetected for weeks.

"16 times, this country has defeated Ebola. The 17th will be no different. But we must act now, together," Tedros stated on X.

Violence and flight bans cripple aid efforts

The intervention faces an uphill battle due to severe logistical bottlenecks and regional instability:

Underreported Toll: Official WHO figures list 1,077 suspected cases and 263 total deaths. However, health experts warn the actual death toll is likely far higher due to a severe shortage of diagnostic tests.

Medical Facility Attacks: On-the-ground doctors are facing targeted attacks on treatment centers, driven by deep-rooted local denial of the disease's existence.

Bureaucratic Red Tape: While the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) successfully airlifted five tons of medical supplies to the region, humanitarian officials reveal that strict government flight restrictions in and out of the provincial capital of Bunia are crippling the response. Workers allege the Congolese Ministry of Transport is refusing to process promised aid exemptions.

Active Conflict Zones: Eastern Congo is currently engulfed in fighting involving various armed factions, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. The violence has forced thousands into overcrowded displacement camps, creating a perfect environment for the virus to spread. Tedros has made an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire to allow health workers safe access.

Global containment measures trigger travel bans

As global anxiety mounts, international governments are implementing strict border controls to keep the untreatable strain from jumping continents.

The United States has enacted a temporary travel ban blocking entry to permanent U.S. residents (green card holders) who have traveled through the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days.

Vowing that it "cannot and will not allow" a single case to enter domestic borders, the U.S. government is currently pressuring Kenya to host a specialized quarantine facility. The proposed hub would be used to isolate and monitor American citizens who face potential exposure before they are allowed to return to the U.S. Kenya has not yet announced whether it will accept the American request.

News.Az