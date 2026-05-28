Crypto firms face lawsuit threat if they miss EU deadline

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France's top financial watchdog has issued a stark ultimatum to the cryptocurrency industry: secure an official European Union operating license by the end of June or face blacklists and criminal prosecution.

The urgent warning comes from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) as the European Union prepares to fully implement its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. Under the sweeping new framework, all digital asset firms must obtain a comprehensive EU license by June 30 to legally offer services within the trading bloc. European regulators have already ordered unlicensed firms to prepare immediate, "orderly wind-down plans" for their European operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at a press event on Thursday, AMF President Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani emphasized that the clock has officially run out for compliance.

"It’s becoming very, very urgent to finalize the license applications," Barbat-Layani stated, highlighting the looming regulatory cliff edge.

Firms that fail to secure authorization before the June 30 cutoff will find themselves blacklisted by continental regulators. Furthermore, Barbat-Layani warned that any offshore or unauthorized crypto platforms that continue to actively market their services to EU consumers without a valid license will face aggressive enforcement actions, including direct criminal prosecution.

The strict stance underscores Europe's aggressive pivot toward bringing the digital asset sector under a unified, rigid regulatory umbrella. While MiCA aims to provide legal clarity and protect investors across all member states, it presents a massive operational hurdle for global crypto platforms accustomed to lighter regulatory frameworks.

News.Az