Cyclone Fytia kills 3, impacts 28,000 in Madagascar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Cyclone Fytia has killed at least three people and affected more than 28,000 residents across Madagascar, according to the country’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

Officials reported that five people were injured as the powerful storm tore through communities, destroying more than 800 homes and flooding over 6,000 others. Authorities warn that the full scale of damage may become clearer in the coming days as assessments continue, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The hardest-hit areas include the northwestern districts of Soalala, Marovoay and Mahajanga, along with the capital Antananarivo, where heavy rainfall and strong winds disrupted daily life and forced families to seek temporary shelter.

Cyclone Fytia made landfall in western Madagascar on Saturday morning, impacting 19 districts before moving back into the Indian Ocean on Sunday through the eastern coastal city of Vatomandry.

Meteorological services have warned that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central-western regions in the coming days, raising concerns about further flooding and infrastructure damage.

Authorities are continuing emergency response efforts while monitoring weather conditions as Madagascar braces for potential secondary impacts from the storm system.

News.Az