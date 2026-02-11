Cyclone Gezani kills nine after striking Madagascar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Cyclone Gezani has struck Madagascar’s eastern coast, killing at least nine people and causing widespread destruction, authorities said.

The storm made landfall near the port city of Toamasina, Madagascar’s second-largest city, bringing intense winds and heavy rainfall that damaged homes, infrastructure, and power lines. Officials reported that 19 people were injured, while nearly 1,500 residents were evacuated as a precaution in districts surrounding the city, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Residents described severe conditions as the cyclone moved through coastal communities. Authorities had earlier closed schools and opened emergency shelters in preparation for the storm’s arrival, amid warnings that rising sea levels were already causing flooding in some areas.

At its peak, Cyclone Gezani generated sustained winds of about 185 km/h, with gusts reaching nearly 270 km/h, strong enough to tear roofs off buildings and uproot large trees. The powerful winds also caused widespread power outages across affected regions.

Gezani is the second cyclone to hit Madagascar this year. Just 10 days earlier, Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people and displaced more than 31,000 residents, according to UN humanitarian officials.

By Wednesday morning, Madagascar’s meteorological service said Gezani had weakened into a moderate tropical storm and moved inland toward the central highlands. Forecasters expect the system to continue westward before moving back over water into the Mozambique Channel later in the day.

News.Az