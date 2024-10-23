Daily horoscope for October 24, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Each zodiac sign has It's unique traits that shape their personalities & differentiate them from each other. Wouldn’t it be useful to start your day knowing what’s universe planned for you? Keep reading to see if today will bring good fortune your way, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Accompanying someone interesting on a trip will prove most entertaining. Some of you are likely to reach the final stage of acquiring property. Something valuable given up as lost may be recovered. Conserving money will be sensible at this juncture. On the fitness front, choose a workout routine in sync with your lifestyle. Finally, you may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts.Love Focus: Enjoying the company of the one you love seems possible today and will help strengthen the relationship.Lucky Number: 8Lucky Colour: GreenGood returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. You may have to take additional responsibilities at work in the absence of a colleague. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. A changed attitude will help you keep a positive frame of mind. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering.Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!Lucky Number: 7Lucky Colour: YellowA lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. Professional achievements will help in getting you to the next step on the career front. You may start reviewing investment options for maximum returns. You may make it a point to keep some time aside for spending exclusively with family. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. This is a good day, when you achieve what you set out for.Love Focus: Promises are likely to be kept on the romantic front and will help in boosting mutual trust.Lucky Number: 3Lucky Colour: BrownYou may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! A big achievement on the professional front is on the cards and promises to get you on to the forefront. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place. There is a bright chance of an overseas travel for some. Your sense of responsibility and helpful nature is likely to come in for praise.Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.Lucky Number: 5Lucky Colour: SaffronThis is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right. Your one point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. You will find the family supportive and encouraging. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Meeting people and doing fun things together is likely to keep you entertained on the social front.Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.Lucky Number:6Lucky Colour: OrangeStars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. A secure financial front is assured. Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today. Some changes on the home front will be most welcome. Invitation to some prestigious event is likely on the social front.Love Focus: Immense fulfillment is visualised on the romantic front for those newly in love.Lucky Number: 1Lucky Colour: GreyThis will help you achieve immense mental satisfaction at work. Health remains good. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front. You are blessed with the God’s gift of applying yourself intelligently to the task at hand. Family is likely to be in full focus and planning something exciting together is quite possible. A vacation is very much on the cards and will prove most thrilling. You will be able to complete the paperwork for acquiring new property.Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.Lucky Number: 2Lucky Colour: RedDriving around with friends will be fun. Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some. You will feel most secure in your comfort zone at work. Financial worries will cease, but don’t throw caution to the winds. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Your rigid mindset may not be in your interest, so remain flexible. This is the time to re-evaluate your career options.Love Focus: Spending time with lover looks possible.Lucky Number: 18Lucky Colour: WhiteProfessionally, you are likely to come into your element soon and prove your mettle. Being voted the most popular person in your crowd is a possibility and will give your self-esteem a huge kick. Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. You can be helpful around the house today. You will be diligent in your daily workouts and benefit immensely on the health front. chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money.Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!Lucky Number:4Lucky Colour: MaroonYou are likely to become health conscious and junk the junk food. Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. You may find your focus wavering in whatever you are involved in presently. Parent or a family elder will act as an excellent sounding board for gauging whether you are in the right. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour. Social front is likely to become most happening.Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling.Lucky Number: 7Lucky Colour: PinkSomeone may distract you from your achieving your goal on the academic front. Work pressure is set to increase for some. You are likely to save a pretty penny in a major purchase through your bargaining skills. Good showing by a family youngster can make you proud. A business tour is likely to turn into a leisure trip. Luck favours those buying or selling property. You are likely to become popular on the social front, just by keeping in touch with others.Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love are expected and will help strengthen your loving bonds.Lucky Number:22Lucky Colour: CreamYou are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic. Acquiring the habit of always conserving money will stand you in good stead on the financial front. A promotion or recognition is in store for some on the professional front. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon. You will be able to keep in touch with almost everyone on the social front.Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may make the first move, so keep your fingers crossed!Lucky Number: 9Lucky Colour: Peach

News.Az