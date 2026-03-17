Detainee: Blackmail case against Presidential family built on lies - VIDEO

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The detainee in the case of blackmail involving the presidential family individual confessed that he received these materials from Elman Aliyev and Mammadzaki Salimov, who are close to Mehman Huseynov and Gabil Mammadov. An audio recording of his conversations with these individuals was also found on the suspect’s phone.

The recording includes the following: “Mehman, hello, how are you? I have a small request. I can’t find that photo. Brother, please send it to me. Elman bey, is this girl Alona? The nose looks similar, the eyes too… Or is this an old photo? Why does it look so similar? Is this a new or old photo? Honestly, this video looks suspicious. I’m not at home right now, I’m outside. When I get home, I’ll send you all the photos I have. This is not just a photo — it’s a whole series, this is just a part of it. But it’s 100%.”

An analysis of the images found on the suspect’s phone revealed that they were taken from 18+ websites. The woman shown in the footage is known on such platforms under the alias Amber Lulu. Her real name and address are known to the investigation. There are also numerous photos of her on her public social media accounts.

In other words, the entire campaign against Alyona Aliyeva was built on false information. The organizers of this campaign, who call themselves bloggers, were undoubtedly aware of this. Everyone can assess their actions according to their own conscience.

However, several questions remain. Who supplied these videos to the individuals calling themselves bloggers?

Another part of the audio recording states: “Do you understand what’s going on? You have to understand where the button is pressed — where permission comes from. For example, when Mehman brings this into the public space, it is allowed. We are also allowed to amplify it, exaggerate it, and spread it. Because if someone goes too far, they will be taken down. You understand this perfectly. In these games, everyone has their role, and the key question is where the permission comes from. This is a very deep topic, so I’m speaking briefly. Right now, we are operating within the permitted line. If we cross it, it creates a very difficult situation. Because a decision has already been made from above that this regime must be changed. The question is — in what form. Will we be allowed to change it ourselves, or will someone else be brought in to do it? That’s why I always say: in big politics, you need to know how to build the game. If we can do that, we will win. If not, they will present someone to the public whom everyone will be ready to follow without question.”

News.Az