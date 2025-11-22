Yandex metrika counter

Daily Mail owner to acquire The Telegraph in £500 million deal

  • World
  • Share
Daily Mail owner to acquire The Telegraph in £500 million deal
Photo: Reuters

Daily Mail owner DMGT has agreed to buy rival newspaper The Telegraph for £500 million ($650 million).

The deal would combine two of Britain’s most prominent right-leaning media outlets, creating a highly influential media group in the UK, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Copies of The Daily Telegraph have long been a staple in British newsstands, and the acquisition marks a major consolidation in the national newspaper market.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      