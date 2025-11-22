Daily Mail owner to acquire The Telegraph in £500 million deal
Photo: Reuters
Daily Mail owner DMGT has agreed to buy rival newspaper The Telegraph for £500 million ($650 million).
The deal would combine two of Britain’s most prominent right-leaning media outlets, creating a highly influential media group in the UK, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Copies of The Daily Telegraph have long been a staple in British newsstands, and the acquisition marks a major consolidation in the national newspaper market.