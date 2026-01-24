Danish PM slams Trump's remarks on NATO troops in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday refuted comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that non-U.S. NATO troops stayed off the front lines in Afghanistan, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"It is unbearable that the American president questions the efforts of allied soldiers in Afghanistan," Frederiksen said on Instagram.

She underscored that Denmark is among the NATO countries that have suffered the greatest losses per capita.

Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that the United States never needed non-U.S. soldiers. "They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines," Trump said.

Trump's remarks have sparked widespread indignation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday that Trump should apologize for his false assertion, describing the remarks as "insulting" and "appalling."

According to Danish media, Danish veterans will hold a march from Kastellet in Copenhagen to the U.S. Embassy to express their dissatisfaction with Trump's statements.

News.Az