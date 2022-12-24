Yandex metrika counter

Deadly winter US storm leaves more than 1 million without power

  • World
  • Share
Deadly winter US storm leaves more than 1 million without power

An Arctic winter storm intensified Friday across the US leaving more than 1 million people without power, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Large parts of the US and Canada are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories.

The National Weather Service said Arctic air and dangerous wind chill values will continue for most of the eastern two-thirds of the country into the Christmas holiday weekend.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      