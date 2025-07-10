Delta Air Lines restores guidance after carrier posts record revenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: ) has restored its previously-withdrawn full-year guidance, with the company citing "confidence in the business" after it posted record revenue in its June quarter despite the threat of recent tariff-driven headwinds to consumer sentiment, News.az reports citing Investing.

Full-year earnings per share are now seen coming in at at $5.25 to $6.25 and free cash flow is tipped to be between $3 billion to $4 billion.

"As we look to the second half of our centennial year, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities and managing the levers within our control to deliver strong earnings and cash flow," said CEO Ed Bastian, in a statement.

Delta shares surged by more than 10% in premarket U.S. trading on Thursday.

Fueled in part by better-than-anticipated passenger revenue, Delta reported a top-line result of $15.51 billion, an increase of 0.6% against a year ago. Analysts had called for $15.45 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter was $2.10, compared with Wall Street consensus estimates of $2.07.

For the current quarter ended in September, total revenue is projected to be flat to up 4% year-over-year, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said, adding that "unit revenue trends [are] expected to improve through the second half of the year as we continue to adjust capaicty and the industry further rationalizes supply." Delta also anticipates its "best" non-fuel cost performance of the year in the quarter.

Data has indicated that many travellers are continuing to hunt for deals for international journeys during the busy summer travel season. Delta said it expanded its service to European destinations for the summer, noting that revenue for this segment of the business grew "2% above record 2024 levels."

News.Az