Bitcoin plunges to three month low: What is driving the crypto market selloff?

Bitcoin plunges to three month low: What is driving the crypto market selloff?

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Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in more than three months on Wednesday, extending a broad cryptocurrency market decline as investors reacted to a combination of corporate selling, continued outflows from Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 3% during trading, touching an intraday low of around $64,800 before recovering slightly. The decline dragged down major altcoins including Ether, Solana, Cardano, XRP and Binance Coin, while meme cryptocurrencies also posted losses.

The latest downturn highlights growing uncertainty in digital asset markets at a time when investors are becoming increasingly cautious about riskier investments.

Why is Bitcoin falling?

Several factors are contributing to the latest weakness in Bitcoin prices.

The immediate trigger appears to have been a disclosure by software company and major Bitcoin holder Strategy, which revealed that it sold 32 Bitcoins between May 26 and May 31 for approximately $2.5 million.

Although the sale represented only a tiny fraction of the company's overall Bitcoin holdings, the announcement sparked concerns among investors. Strategy has long been regarded as one of the strongest corporate supporters of Bitcoin, and any sign of selling tends to attract significant market attention.

At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs continue to experience substantial capital withdrawals. According to recent market data, Bitcoin investment funds have recorded billions of dollars in outflows over recent weeks, signaling weakening investor appetite.

Analysts note that ETF flows have become one of the most important drivers of Bitcoin price movements since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. When money enters these products, Bitcoin often rallies. When investors withdraw funds, prices tend to come under pressure.

Why are ETF flows so important?

Bitcoin ETFs allow traditional investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrency without directly purchasing and storing digital assets.

Since their launch, ETFs have attracted large amounts of institutional and retail capital, helping fuel Bitcoin's historic rally earlier this year.

Market analysts estimate that ETF inflows account for a significant share of Bitcoin's weekly price movements because they represent fresh demand entering the market.

However, sentiment has shifted recently. Persistent outflows suggest investors are either taking profits, reducing risk exposure, or reallocating capital to other sectors.

Without strong ETF demand, Bitcoin loses one of its most important sources of support.

How is the Middle East affecting crypto markets?

Geopolitical tensions have added another layer of pressure.

Recent military exchanges involving the United States and Iran have increased concerns about regional instability. Reports of missile launches, drone attacks and retaliatory strikes have heightened uncertainty across global financial markets.

During periods of geopolitical stress, investors often move money away from volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies and into perceived safe havens including government bonds, gold and cash.

The latest developments have therefore weakened demand for risk assets and contributed to broader selling pressure across digital currencies.

Is Bitcoin losing investor attention?

Another challenge facing the cryptocurrency market is growing competition for investor capital.

Artificial intelligence related stocks have become one of the most popular investment themes globally. Major technology companies linked to AI development have attracted substantial inflows, drawing attention away from cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, investors are preparing for several large public offerings and corporate fundraising events that could absorb market liquidity.

As capital shifts toward technology and equity markets, cryptocurrencies are finding it harder to attract new buyers.

What happened to other cryptocurrencies?

The selloff was not limited to Bitcoin.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell more than 5%. Other major digital assets also posted notable losses:

• XRP declined as investors reduced exposure to risk assets.

• Solana dropped sharply amid broader market weakness.

• Cardano recorded one of the steepest losses among major cryptocurrencies.

• Binance Coin also moved lower alongside the wider market.

Meme cryptocurrencies were affected as well, with both Dogecoin and the Trump themed token posting declines.

The synchronized selloff suggests investors are reducing exposure across the entire crypto sector rather than targeting specific projects.

What are analysts saying?

Despite the market weakness, some analysts argue that the underlying fundamentals for Bitcoin have not changed dramatically.

They note that the Strategy sale was relatively small and does not represent a major shift in corporate adoption trends.

Many market observers continue to view ETF demand as the key factor to watch. If inflows return, Bitcoin could regain momentum relatively quickly.

However, analysts also caution that sentiment may remain subdued in the near term, particularly if geopolitical tensions persist and ETF outflows continue.

What could happen next?

Bitcoin's near term direction is likely to depend on several developments:

• Whether Bitcoin ETFs can attract fresh inflows after weeks of withdrawals.

• Progress in diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

• Broader investor appetite for risk assets.

• Regulatory developments affecting cryptocurrencies.

• The performance of competing investment themes such as artificial intelligence stocks.

For now, Bitcoin remains under pressure as investors navigate a combination of market, geopolitical and sentiment driven challenges. While long term supporters argue that the cryptocurrency's fundamental outlook remains intact, the latest decline demonstrates how quickly confidence can shift in the highly volatile digital asset market.

As global uncertainty increases and capital continues to move between competing asset classes, cryptocurrency traders are likely to face elevated volatility in the weeks ahead.

News.Az