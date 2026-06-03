U.S.-Iran agreement comes within days, Trump says

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U.S. President Donald Trump has said that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are progressing positively and that an agreement with Iran could potentially be reached as early as this weekend.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the talks were moving in a constructive direction, while noting that there is still no guarantee of a successful outcome, News.az reports.

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“From what I hear, the negotiations are going very well, really very well. If it happens, although it may not happen, nobody knows for sure, a deal could be reached as soon as this weekend,” Trump said.

His remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving key disputes and reducing tensions between the two countries.

News.Az