Discounts on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku flights reduced

The Cabinet of Ministers made an amendment to the decision "On discounts to people flying by Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku airlines", News.az reports.

A discount in the amount of AZN 20 (including airport service and other additional costs at the airport) is made to the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stateless people (stateless people of the Republic of Azerbaijan and non-citizens of other countries) flying on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku airlines through “Azerbaijan Airlines” Closed Joint-Stock Company in accordance with the approved flight tariff.

According to the amendment, this discount was reduced from AZN 20 to AZN 10.

