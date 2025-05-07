Disney to open theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company and Abu Dhabi's Miral announced an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Disney

The Walt Disney company announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with immersive destination and experiences company Miral to bring a park and resort to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

This will be Disney’s seventh theme park resort and it will be fully developed and built by Miral, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Disney’s imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight on the project. The entertainment giant will not be investing capital in the project, but will reap the benefits of royalties.

The development in Abu Dhabi is not part of the $60 billion that Disney has pledged to invest in its theme parks over the next decade.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger, in a statement. “As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.”

Iger, in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Wednesday, said imagineers have already begun designing the park. He declined to specify when the company expects the park to open.

“We’re not pinning down a date yet,” he said. “It typically takes us between 18 months and two years to design and fully develop and approximately five years to build but we’re not making any commitments right now.”

The announcement came after Disney reported a top- and bottom-line beat for its fiscal second quarter, with its experiences business — including parks, cruises and resorts as well as consumer products — reporting 6% year-over-year revenue growth.

The segment represented 37% of the company’s overall revenue in fiscal 2024 and nearly 60% of its operating income.

“Experiences is obviously a critical business for Disney and also an important growth platform,” Iger said on Disney’s second-quarter earnings conference call. “Despite questions around any macroeconomic uncertainty or the impact of competition, I’m encouraged by the strength and resilience of our business as evidenced in these earnings and in the second-half bookings at Walt Disney World.”

