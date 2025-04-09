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Theme Park
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Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior pulled out all the stops for his 25th birthday celebration, transforming part of Rio de Janeiro into a lavish, personal theme park dubbed “Vini World.”23 Jul 2025-16:49
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Legoland Shanghai, set to be the largest Legoland theme park in the world, is scheduled to open on July 5, marking a major step in expanding the brand's presence in the Chinese market.21 Jun 2025-14:59
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The Walt Disney company announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with immersive destination and experiences company Miral to bring a park and resort to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.07 May 2025-17:30
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The UK government has announced plans to build the first Universal theme park in Europe, set to be located on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford.09 Apr 2025-14:36
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