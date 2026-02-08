Yandex metrika counter

Donald Trump called on Americans to fix the country's electoral system

Donald Trump called on Americans to fix the country's electoral system
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington. - Copyright AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The American election is rigged, stolen, and a laughing stock around the world.

US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social page, News.Az reports.

"We either fix them or we won't have a country anymore," the White House chief said.

To address this issue, the US leader asked Republicans to approve the "American Rescue Act," which includes a requirement to present identification, confirm residents' citizenship when registering voters, and significantly limit the use of mail-in voting.


