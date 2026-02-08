Donald Trump called on Americans to fix the country's electoral system
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington. - Copyright AP Photo/Evan Vucci
The American election is rigged, stolen, and a laughing stock around the world.
US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social page, News.Az reports.
"We either fix them or we won't have a country anymore," the White House chief said.
To address this issue, the US leader asked Republicans to approve the "American Rescue Act," which includes a requirement to present identification, confirm residents' citizenship when registering voters, and significantly limit the use of mail-in voting.
By Salman Rahimli