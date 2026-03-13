Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt’s 60-year NBA record

+ ↺ − 16 px

A record that stood for more than six decades has finally fallen. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed one of the most iconic marks in NBA history, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary streak of consecutive 20-point games.

The reigning MVP reached the milestone on Thursday night, scoring at least 20 points for the 127th straight regular-season game, the longest streak ever recorded in the NBA, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The historic moment came during the Thunder’s matchup against the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center. With 7:04 remaining in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander calmly knocked down a 20-foot jumper to push his total past 20 points and officially eclipse Chamberlain’s record of 126 games.

The arena erupted immediately. Fans rose to their feet, delivering a standing ovation while chanting “MVP” as the achievement appeared on the arena videoboard during the next timeout.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 35 points, helping Oklahoma City secure a 104–102 victory.

Chamberlain’s streak began on October 19, 1961, during a season that would become one of the most extraordinary in NBA history. That year, the Hall of Fame center averaged 50.4 points per game and famously scored 100 points in a single game, records that still stand today.

His 20-point streak continued until January 19, 1963, when it ended after he was ejected in the first quarter of a game.

For decades, the record appeared nearly untouchable — until Gilgeous-Alexander’s remarkable consistency finally surpassed it.

Even after losing this mark, Chamberlain still owns several legendary scoring streaks, including:

65 straight games with 30+ points

14 straight games with 40+ points

Seven straight games with 50+ points

Four straight games with 60+ points

These achievements remain among the most daunting records in basketball.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring streak began on November 1, 2024, and it quickly turned into one of the defining statistical runs of the modern NBA.

During the streak, he averaged 32.5 points per game, combining elite scoring ability with remarkable consistency.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault believes that relentless drive is what separates his star player.

“Human nature is that you have success and you ease a little bit,” Daigneault said before the game. “He’s the opposite. He tastes it and wants more. He goes back for seconds.”

That mindset has helped turn the Thunder into one of the NBA’s most dominant teams. Entering Friday’s game, Oklahoma City held a 102–24 record during Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic run.

While the streak appears unstoppable now, it was briefly in serious danger earlier this season.

On February 3, during a home game against the Orlando Magic, Gilgeous-Alexander suffered an abdominal strain. Despite the injury, he stayed on the court long enough to hit a free throw late in the third quarter — giving him exactly 20 points and preserving the streak.

He left the game immediately afterward with Oklahoma City leading by 29 points and later missed nine games while recovering.

That moment became one of the most dramatic turning points in the record chase.

Interestingly, Gilgeous-Alexander has finished with exactly 20 points only twice during the entire streak, highlighting just how comfortably he usually clears the mark.

Before Gilgeous-Alexander, no other player in NBA history had even reached 80 consecutive 20-point games.

The next closest streaks include:

Oscar Robertson — 79 games

Kevin Durant — 72 games

Michael Jordan — 72 games

By pushing the record to 127 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has moved into a category of consistency rarely seen in professional basketball.

Beyond the streak itself, Gilgeous-Alexander may soon join another elite group.

Based on his current pace, the Thunder star is on track to become the first player since Michael Jordan to average at least 30 points per game in four consecutive seasons.

For a player already widely considered one of the NBA’s most complete offensive talents, the new record only strengthens his growing legacy.

And with the Thunder continuing their rise as championship contenders, Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic run could still have many chapters left to write.

News.Az