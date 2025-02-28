Yandex metrika counter

Dozens of workers feared trapped as avalanche hits India’s Uttarakhand -VIDEO

Dozens of workers feared trapped as avalanche hits India’s Uttarakhand. Photo credit: NDTV

At least 41 are trapped after an avalanche hit the Himalayan Uttarakhand state in northern India, officials said on Friday.

Initially, 57 workers were trapped under the snow. Sixteen of them have been rescued so far, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, News.Az reports, citing Indian media

Four of the rescued workers are in critical condition.

The avalanche struck between Mana and Mana Pass on Friday morning.

The workers were engaged in snow-clearing operations essential for Army movement. Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation, the Indian Army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police have been mobilised for the rescue operations.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory, warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. 


News.Az 

