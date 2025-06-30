Dubai conducts Mideast's 1st air taxi test flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai has completed the first successful test flight of an electric air taxi in the Middle East, a key step toward introducing commercial air mobility services, the emirate's transport authority said on Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

The trial, conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with U.S.-based Joby Aviation, took place at a desert test site and was attended by senior officials from the transport and aviation sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai crown prince, said the flight underscored Dubai's commitment to future mobility and innovation. "We aim to make life easier for people and shape a city built around the needs of future generations," he said.

The all-electric aircraft features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, a top speed of 320 km/h, and a range of 160 km. It carries four passengers and a pilot, offering a low-noise, environmentally friendly solution suited to dense urban areas.

RTA said it plans to launch the first aerial taxi station near Dubai International Airport by 2026. Travel time between the airport and Palm Jumeirah is expected to be about 12 minutes.

Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt praised Dubai's forward-looking approach, saying the collaboration "brings clean, quiet aviation closer to everyday life."

News.Az